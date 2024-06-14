BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.24) to GBX 2,520 ($32.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.13).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,234 ($28.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,959.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,375.26. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.48).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

