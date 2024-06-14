Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

BHLB opened at $21.26 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $920.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 365,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,963,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

