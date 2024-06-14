Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get ME Group International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ME Group International

ME Group International Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ME Group International

Shares of MEGP opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.12) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.35. The company has a market capitalization of £627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.08 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34).

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,979.37). Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ME Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.