Benjamin Heraud Sells 1,222 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Heraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Benjamin Heraud sold 3 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $282.18.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 87,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

