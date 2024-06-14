Benjamin Heraud Sells 1,222 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Heraud also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Benjamin Heraud sold 3 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $282.18.
NV5 Global Price Performance
NVEE traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 87,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
