Benchmark Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
