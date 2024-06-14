BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in BCE by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 28,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,253,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 2,239,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,445. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 202.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

