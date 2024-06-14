Barclays Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $285.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.