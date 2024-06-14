Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,751,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 39,367,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,062,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

