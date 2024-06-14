Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.