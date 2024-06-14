Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Baijiayun Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,969. Baijiayun Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

