Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Baijiayun Group Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,969. Baijiayun Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.
About Baijiayun Group
