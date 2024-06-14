AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for AZZ in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.63 per share for the year. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZZ. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

AZZ stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

