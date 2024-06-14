Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Trading Down 4.8%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.05 and last traded at $113.50. 747,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 553,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

