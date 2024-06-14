Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ORA stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$8.09 and a one year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.78 million, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 0.45.
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
