Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

ORA stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$8.09 and a one year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.78 million, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 957.14%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

