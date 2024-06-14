ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,887,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346,258 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,699,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,052.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,636. The stock has a market cap of $415.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $946.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

