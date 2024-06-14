Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $196.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

