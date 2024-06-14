Anyswap Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $78.52 million and $14.15 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00006295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.99740139 USD and is down -52.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

