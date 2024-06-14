Analyzing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.40 million ($2.57) -0.41 Phathom Pharmaceuticals $2.59 million 247.09 -$201.59 million ($4.41) -2.48

Analyst Recommendations

Xilio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xilio Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.91%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -153.48% -89.26% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -66.97%

Risk and Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Xilio Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

