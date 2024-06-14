Analyzing The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterdrop has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.02%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 114.56%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% Waterdrop 7.28% 4.21% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.26 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -36.77 Waterdrop $370.53 million 1.30 $23.06 million $0.06 21.75

Waterdrop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterdrop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterdrop beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

