Analyzing Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Biogen has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biogen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 12.07% 14.83% 8.19% Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.9% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biogen and Ikena Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $9.84 billion 3.46 $1.16 billion $8.01 29.19 Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.33 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.12

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biogen and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 9 17 0 2.65 Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Biogen currently has a consensus target price of $286.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Ikena Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.