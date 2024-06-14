Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $102.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $94.93 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

