Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $57.83

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

