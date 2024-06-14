Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

