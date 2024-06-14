Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05).

Shares of ITRG opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

