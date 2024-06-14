Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

