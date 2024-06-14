American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $842.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

