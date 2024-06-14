Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lessened by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Amedisys worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 316,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

