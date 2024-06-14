Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading Up 0.6%

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07). Approximately 11,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.06).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £125.36 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.24.

Amati AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

