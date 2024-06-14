Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 984,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,607,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after purchasing an additional 347,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

