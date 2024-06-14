Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $271.28 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

