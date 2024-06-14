Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

