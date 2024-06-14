AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,770 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 9.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.86% of AerCap worth $134,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 1,296,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,022. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

