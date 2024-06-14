ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $401.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.19. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 91.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

