Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

