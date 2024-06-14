Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ACRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,567,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.