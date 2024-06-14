Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 528,621 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,248,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.