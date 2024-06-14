Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

ASO opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

