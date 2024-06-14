AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.28

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 74276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.
About AB Conservative Buffer ETF
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
