75,313 Shares in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Asure Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 60,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,778. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

