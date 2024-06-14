410,662 Shares in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,000. Vestis makes up about 0.6% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vestis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $48,292,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $31,033,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $30,157,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 1,889,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan acquired 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $150,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,483.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

