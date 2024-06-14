20,249 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %

JBHT traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.93. 410,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.