191,600 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,866,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 4.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $73,142,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,351,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,794,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $281.73. The stock had a trading volume of 297,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.