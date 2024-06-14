1,090,576 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,090,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. HireRight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 38.67% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in HireRight by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 97,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

