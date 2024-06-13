Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.83

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 1621875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $97,697.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,518 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

