Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Company Profile
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.