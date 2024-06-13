Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.1 %
ZIONL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $26.39.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
