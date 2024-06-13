Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $646.81 million, a P/E ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

