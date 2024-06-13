Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:YZCAY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.