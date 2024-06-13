Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:YZCAY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

