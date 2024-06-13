Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 71086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 earnings per share for the current year.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
