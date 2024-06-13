XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

Shares of XBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,259. XBP Europe has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBP Europe

About XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up approximately 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.