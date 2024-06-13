Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lowered by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,956 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 4.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after buying an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 374,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

